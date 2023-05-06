Two arrested for impersonating police, false reporting, in attempt to lure police to location

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two men have been arrested after impersonating police and falsely reporting an incident in an attempt to lure officers to the rear of Kohl’s Department Store.

On Tuesday, between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm, Brookfield Police Emergency Dispatch Center received numerous radio transmissions over their primary police radio channel that they could not identify.

The radio transmission requested all available officers respond to the rear of the Kohl’s Department Store located on Federal Road due to a large-scale fight.

Police say the dispatchers were aware of an identical false incident in Danbury the previous day so they did not send officers.

“When no Brookfield Police Officers responded to the requested location, additional unidentified transmissions were received,” police said. “This time, the person falsely identified himself as a Danbury Police Officer and urgently requested a police response.”

A Brookfield detective started to comb the area in an unmarked vehicle.

The detective discovered two men in a parking lot on Candlewood Lake Road that appeared to be watching the rear of Kohl’s.

One of the men had a radio antenna sticking out of his pocket.

Officers made contact with the men and they were taken into custody.

The first man was charged with conspiracy to commit false reporting of an incident, 2nd degree, falsely reporting an incident, and impersonating a police officer.

The second man was charged with conspiracy to commit false reporting of an incident, 2nd degree, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

It is not known why the men tried to get officers to respond to the rear of Khol’s.

They were not identified by police.

“False reporting of an incident, especially one of this nature, is taken very seriously. It not only puts responding police officers at risk by causing them to drive in emergency mode unnecessarily, but it also puts other motorists and pedestrians at risk. It needlessly pulls officers from their other duties and ability to respond to an actual emergency,” police added.

