Life Star called to scene of head-on collision in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Life Star was called to a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Tolland.

According to Tolland town manager Brian Foley, the accident happened on Merrow Road (Route 195) near Rhodes Road.

State police say the accident happened before 1:25 p.m.

Route 195 is currently shut down at Goose Lane.

Foley confirms multiple people are entrapped in their cars.

Two people were transported to a local hospital via ambulance. State police say at least one person suffered serious injuries.

Members of the Tolland fire department and accident reconstruction are on scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

“Tolland fire department on scene doing the best they can please avoid the area and give the crew some room,” said Foley.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

