Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Life Star called to scene of head-on collision in Tolland

Tolland Accident
Tolland Accident(Brian Foley)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - Life Star was called to a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Tolland.

According to Tolland town manager Brian Foley, the accident happened on Merrow Road (Route 195) near Rhodes Road.

State police say the accident happened before 1:25 p.m.

Route 195 is currently shut down at Goose Lane.

Foley confirms multiple people are entrapped in their cars.

Two people were transported to a local hospital via ambulance. State police say at least one person suffered serious injuries.

Members of the Tolland fire department and accident reconstruction are on scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

“Tolland fire department on scene doing the best they can please avoid the area and give the crew some room,” said Foley.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check out what's happening in the music world!
Lizzo’s Saturday night show at XL Center cancelled
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Another Nice Day With Clouds Building & Some Overnight Showers!
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two arrested for impersonating police, false reporting, in attempt to lure police to location
i-84 West Hartford Highway Closure
Serious injuries reported in crash on I-84 in West Hartford
Hamden Fire
21 units displaced following fire at Hamden apartment complex

Latest News

i-84 West Hartford Highway Closure
Serious injuries reported in crash on I-84 in West Hartford
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Another Nice Day With Clouds Building & Some Overnight Showers!
1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
West Hartford Crash
Serious injuries reported in accident that shut down I-84 in West Hartford