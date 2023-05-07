Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Norwalk man arrested for exposing himself on two separate occasions to woman walking on street

Antonio Marin-Campos, 34, of 4 Cedar Crest Place, Norwalk.
Antonio Marin-Campos, 34, of 4 Cedar Crest Place, Norwalk.(Norwalk Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, the Norwalk Police Department received a complaint from a woman who said a man had exposed himself to her while she was on a walk on Fillow Street.

The woman said that while she was walking the previous day, a man in a white Kia Sportage SUV drove up to her and exposed himself to her before he drove off.

The driver’s license plate was covered with white cardboard.

“The woman reported that the following day (May 2) she was on Fillow Street again, when she saw the very same vehicle drive by, being operated by the same man, and that the vehicle had its rear license plate covered again,” police said.

She followed the vehicle and saw the man remove the cardboard after he had parked.

She was able to record the registration and then headed to police headquarters to report the incident.

After an investigation, police were able to locate the vehicle and its driver, 34-year-old Antonio Marin-Campos.

Marin-Campos was arrested for public indecency, and breach of peace in the second.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bloomfield crash - WFSB
1 killed, 5 seriously hurt in Bloomfield two-car crash
Roads remained closed in Terryville on May 5 the morning after a deadly gas station shooting.
Man dead in Terryville gas station shooting; suspect in custody
FORECAST: A Brighter & Milder Weekend On Tap!
Technical Discussion: Showers Return Sunday Night!
Check out what's happening in the music world!
Lizzo’s Saturday night show at XL Center cancelled
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Hundreds enjoy the good weather at New Britain’s Food Truck Festival
Hundreds enjoy the good weather at New Britain’s Food Truck Festival
FORECAST: A Brighter & Milder Weekend On Tap!
Technical Discussion: Showers Return Sunday Night!
Check out what's happening in the music world!
Lizzo’s Saturday night show at XL Center cancelled
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: The highlights!
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: The highlights!