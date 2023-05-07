Norwalk man arrested for exposing himself on two separate occasions to woman walking on street

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, the Norwalk Police Department received a complaint from a woman who said a man had exposed himself to her while she was on a walk on Fillow Street.

The woman said that while she was walking the previous day, a man in a white Kia Sportage SUV drove up to her and exposed himself to her before he drove off.

The driver’s license plate was covered with white cardboard.

“The woman reported that the following day (May 2) she was on Fillow Street again, when she saw the very same vehicle drive by, being operated by the same man, and that the vehicle had its rear license plate covered again,” police said.

She followed the vehicle and saw the man remove the cardboard after he had parked.

She was able to record the registration and then headed to police headquarters to report the incident.

After an investigation, police were able to locate the vehicle and its driver, 34-year-old Antonio Marin-Campos.

Marin-Campos was arrested for public indecency, and breach of peace in the second.

