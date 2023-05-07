Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.(PxHere)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Check out what's happening in the music world!
Lizzo’s Saturday night show at XL Center cancelled
i-84 West Hartford Highway Closure
New Britain man killed in crash on I-84 in West Hartford
FORECAST: A Brief Round Of Showers Overnight!
Technical Discussion: A Brief Round Of Showers Overnight!
Tolland Accident
Life Star called to scene of head-on collision in Tolland
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two arrested for impersonating police, false reporting, in attempt to lure police to location

Latest News

Tolland Accident
Life Star called to scene of head-on collision in Tolland
FORECAST: A Brief Round Of Showers Overnight!
Technical Discussion: A Brief Round Of Showers Overnight!
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
At least eight people were killed and seven wounded in a shooting at a Texas outlet mall on...
Deadly mass shooting at Texas mall