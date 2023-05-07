Serious injuries reported in accident that shut down I-84 in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An accident on I-84 in West Hartford shut down the highway Sunday morning.

State police say the crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m.

A driver struck the sound barrier on I-84 west on the Exit 41 off ramp.

Serious injuries were reported.

EMS and the local fire department are assisting police with their investigation.

According to the DOT, the highway has been shut down between Exits 41 and 40.

State police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

This is a breaking story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

