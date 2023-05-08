Contests
Deadly weekend on the roads: 4 people dead in less than 24 hours

Police across the state said they are investigating multiple deadly crashes that happened over the weekend.
By Marcy Jones and Jay Kenney
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In less than 24 hours, four people were killed in crashes on Connecticut roads.

Police departments said continue to investigate how all of them unfolded.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday morning, state police said a New Britain man died in a crash on Interstate 84 in West Hartford.

Troopers said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crossed all lanes of traffic. He collided with a concrete barrier.

Six hours later, two people were killed in a head-on collision in Tolland.

State police said the deadly crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon on Route 195 near Rhodes Road.

Amanda Bowne, 66, of Coventry, and 64-year-old Bryan Flint of Ellington, did not survive their injuries, troopers said.

A third deadly crash happened in Wolcott around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police said they believe the motorcyclist collided head-on with a jeep just after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It happened on Lower County Road.

According to AAA, the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend kicks off the 100 deadliest days for drivers.

Multiple serious crashes closed roads this weekend.

