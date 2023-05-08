Contests
Hit and run on South Road in Somers

A driver fled the scene after crashing into another driver at an intersection in Somers.
A driver fled the scene after crashing into another driver at an intersection in Somers.(CSP)
By Kristina Russo
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - According to police, a driver fled the scene after crashing into another vehicle.

Mohammad Baghdadi, 25, was traveling eastbound on Main Street approaching the intersection with South Road.

The other driver, unidentified at this time, was travelling westbound on Main Street approaching South Road.

When the unidentified driver attempted to take a left onto South Road, Baghdadi was cut off resulting in an accident.

Baghdadi was dragged by the other driver for approximately 75 feet onto South Road.

The other driver left the scene of the accident without stopping.

Baghdadi was transported to St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information should contact TFC or email Tyler.Burnell@CT.gov.

