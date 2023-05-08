Man arrested for stealing youth lacrosse equipment in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was charged after he stole youth lacrosse equipment in North Haven, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened back on March 20.

The driver of a tan GMC Sierra pickup truck stole a utility trailer from the North Haven High School/Middle School campus, police said. Lacrosse equipment for North Haven school athletes was inside.

Most of the equipment was recovered on March 24.

“Detectives were assigned to investigate, and developed a suspect. An arrest warrant was applied for and approved,” said North Haven police.

Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas Donovan of East Haven was arrested Saturday.

Donovan was charged with larceny second-degree and held on a $25,000 bond.

“We would like to thank the East Haven and New Haven Police departments for their assistance, as well as those who provided anonymous tips. Strong work,” North Haven police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.