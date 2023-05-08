Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man arrested for stealing youth lacrosse equipment in North Haven

Thomas Donovan
Thomas Donovan(North Haven Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was charged after he stole youth lacrosse equipment in North Haven, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened back on March 20.

The driver of a tan GMC Sierra pickup truck stole a utility trailer from the North Haven High School/Middle School campus, police said. Lacrosse equipment for North Haven school athletes was inside.

Most of the equipment was recovered on March 24.

“Detectives were assigned to investigate, and developed a suspect. An arrest warrant was applied for and approved,” said North Haven police.

Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas Donovan of East Haven was arrested Saturday.

Donovan was charged with larceny second-degree and held on a $25,000 bond.

“We would like to thank the East Haven and New Haven Police departments for their assistance, as well as those who provided anonymous tips. Strong work,” North Haven police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tolland Accident
2 dead after head-on collision in Tolland, 7 and 9-year-old injured
i-84 West Hartford Highway Closure
New Britain man killed in crash on I-84 in West Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday May 8. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Another dry week of weather!
Wolcott Police responding to deadly motorcycle accident
Wolcott Police respond to deadly motorcycle accident
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Man killed in South Windsor crash

Latest News

From left to right: Daniel Pohl, Artemis Sims.
Newington police make car break-in arrests
File - police lights
Driver arrested for Waterford crash that killed 2 passengers
A driver fled the scene after crashing into another driver at an intersection in Somers.
Hit and run on South Road in Somers
Violin.
Neighborhood Music School launches recording studio and record label