Neighborhood Music School launches recording studio and record label

The hope is to expand opportunities for artists who otherwise might not have access.

When the red light is on sounds fill the room and the magic of music takes shape.

“I did piano when I was little. I play ukulele, a little bit of guitar,” said Maya Harris, student. “Hopefully I’ll get to come in here, do some recordings, something like that. I’m really excited.”

For Harris and her classmates, a recording studio like this can open so many doors.

“Usually you think, oh my god, there is a big angry producer and he’s like you’ve got 5 minutes to record this song. Now it’s nice, friendly, it’s chill,” said Flynn Rossman, student.

For the school, with 2,500 students from 80-plus cities and towns in Connecticut, this new studio gives that community access and an experience that many are often priced out of.

“I was a professional musician early in my career and even to launch my first record I had to save thousands and thousands of dollars to pay the musicians, to pay for the studio time, to mix and master,” said Neighborhood Music School Executive Director Noah Bloom.

For Bloom, it’s not just the studio.

The school is also launching Equitone Records, an in-house record label that will not only support local artists, but address racial and economic disparities in the recording industry.

“We’re really prioritizing black and brown artists to try and give this an opportunity as a way of offsetting a lot of those wrongs throughout the history of music,” Bloom said. “There are so many in this community that would just never have access to this otherwise. We’ve signed 2 artists and we’re going to be doing local searches.”

The students who get to experience this know the opportunities can be endless.

“I think the big thing is using your connections, so like you don’t have to go out of your way to find another place,” said Kymani Chapman, student.

“There can be so many possibilities or what you can make in this singular room,” said L Rosenthal, student.

