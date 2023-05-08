Contests
Newington police make car break-in arrests

From left to right: Daniel Pohl, Artemis Sims.
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Two men are facing charges after they broke into several vehicles over the weekend in Newington.

Police said on 4:54 a.m. Saturday morning, a resident reported two men who tried breaking into his vehicle on Hartford Avenue.

When officers responded they found 37-year-old Artemis Sims of New Britain and 21-year-old Daniel Pohl of Hartford.

Police learned Pohl and Sims stole items from several unlocked cars.

They were both arrested and held on bonds totaling $20,000, Newington police said.

Pohl was charged with burglary third-degree, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy to commit burglary third-degree, conspiracy to commit larceny third-degree, and possession of marijuana over 1.5 ounces.

Sims was charged with burglary third-degree, larceny third-degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary third-degree, conspiracy to commit larceny third-degree, and conspiracy to commit larceny sixth-degree.

Police said they will both be arraigned in court Monday.

“The Newington Police Department would like to remind residents to lock car doors overnight and contact the Newington Police Department anytime they see something suspicious,” the department said.

