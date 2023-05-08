Plans to strengthen animal abuse laws set to be announced

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Animal abusers may soon face larger penalties for puppy mills and torturing animals.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he plans to announce two pieces of animal welfare legislation.

A news conference is set to happen at the Dog Star Rescue in Bloomfield at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The proposed bills would strengthen current laws already in place against animal abuse.

From 2011 to 2021, research showed that 80 percent of animal abuse cases were dismissed or not prosecuted.

Blumenthal said he wants to change that.

He said the “Better Collaboration Accountability and Regulatory Enforcement for Animals act” was created to strengthen and enforce the Department of Justice’s capabilities under the current Animal Welfare Act.

On top of that, “The Goldie Act” would seek to hold people accountable and protect dogs in puppy mills.

This wouldn’t be the first time Blumenthal has looked to tighten animal abuse laws.

In 2019, the senator helped pass the bipartisan Pact Act, which outlawed the torture of animals. Through that bill, violators could face felony charges of up to 7 years in prison and big fines.

