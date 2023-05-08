Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Plans to strengthen animal abuse laws set to be announced

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he plans to announce two pieces of animal welfare legislation.
By Olivia Schueller and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Animal abusers may soon face larger penalties for puppy mills and torturing animals.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he plans to announce two pieces of animal welfare legislation.

A news conference is set to happen at the Dog Star Rescue in Bloomfield at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The proposed bills would strengthen current laws already in place against animal abuse.

From 2011 to 2021, research showed that 80 percent of animal abuse cases were dismissed or not prosecuted.

Blumenthal said he wants to change that.

He said the “Better Collaboration Accountability and Regulatory Enforcement for Animals act” was created to strengthen and enforce the Department of Justice’s capabilities under the current Animal Welfare Act.

On top of that, “The Goldie Act” would seek to hold people accountable and protect dogs in puppy mills.

This wouldn’t be the first time Blumenthal has looked to tighten animal abuse laws.

In 2019, the senator helped pass the bipartisan Pact Act, which outlawed the torture of animals. Through that bill, violators could face felony charges of up to 7 years in prison and big fines.

Animal abusers may soon face larger penalties for puppy mills and torturing animals.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tolland Accident
2 dead after head-on collision in Tolland, 7 and 9-year-old injured
i-84 West Hartford Highway Closure
New Britain man killed in crash on I-84 in West Hartford
Wolcott Police responding to deadly motorcycle accident
Wolcott Police respond to deadly motorcycle accident
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Overnight rain has moved out! Mostly sunny skies today!
One person is dead and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Longmeadow.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow

Latest News

Puppy
VIDEO: Plans to strengthen animal abuse laws set to be announced
dogs generic
VIDEO: Animal abusers may soon face stricter penalties
State Rep. Comey appears in court on DUI charge
VIDEO: State Rep. Comey appears in court on DUI charge
State Rep. Robin Comey in court for DUI
VIDEO: State Rep. Robin Comey in court for DUI