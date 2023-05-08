Contests
Body found in Mohegan Park in Norwich

Police in Norwich said they are conducting an investigation inside a park in Norwich.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The discovery of a body buried in a park in Norwich led to a large police presence in the area.

The investigation was launched at Mohegan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that around 4:15 p.m., a person walking through the park noticed something sticking out of the ground.

“Believing that it might be a person, he called the Norwich Police Department to report his findings,” police said in a news release. “Upon arrival of Norwich police patrol officers, they discovered a deceased person in that area.”

The identity, manor and cause of death of the deceased are unknown, police said.

A Channel 3 crew saw police, along with a medical examiner’s truck, at the park on Monday morning.

Eyewitness News was able to determine that state police have been helping Norwich police with the investigation. Both could be seen searching for evidence.

Police stressed that there was no threat to the public.

The Norwich Police Department asked anyone with information about the case to call Det. Ken Wright at 860-886-5561 extension 3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option 4.

