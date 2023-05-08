Police: Multiple roads closed for morning commute after crashes in Southington, Cheshire

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Multiple local roads were closed for the Monday morning commute as a result of overnight crashes, according to Southington Police Department.

Police said three separate motor vehicle collisions occurred in Southington and Cheshire, which resulted in utility pole damage.

Officers said they have been actively helping with traffic diversions, and all roads were expected to be closed into the morning rush hour.

Savage Street between South End Road and Hacienda Drive was closed in Southington.

Also, Summer Street between West Center Street and Knowles Avenue was closed.

The Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in Cheshire was closed between Old Turnpike and Honey roads.

Police said there were three collisions, all of which resulted in minor injuries or none at all.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.