Route 83 closed in Somers due to serious crash involving motorcycle

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway early Saturday morning.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed Part of Route 83 in Somers.

The incident occurred at around 9:41 p.m., in the area of South Road (RT 83) and Main Street (Rt190).

One person has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

“RT 83 at RT 190 is shut down for the investigation and ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes,” State Police said.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed.

