Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Search underway for missing boy, 8, in Michigan state park

Police say dozens of agencies from across Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin are...
Police say dozens of agencies from across Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin are participating in the search effort for an 8-year-old boy who went missing while camping with his family in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOGEBIC & ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A coordinated search effort is underway to find an 8-year-old boy who went missing while camping with his family in a state park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan State Police said the 8-year-old boy and his family were camping in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. Half of the family was fishing, and half was collecting firewood. The 8-year-old boy asked to return to the nearby campsite. He was last seen when he left to walk back at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The boy’s family first searched for him on their own and then reported the situation to law enforcement around 6 p.m. Saturday, WLUC reports.

Police say dozens of agencies from across the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin are participating in the search effort. These include K-9s, aviation teams, the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple resources from several counties.

Police are not currently looking for any extra help in their search for the boy. They are asking public volunteers to not go out at this time in order to limit the chaos.

In a Facebook post, the Hurley School District in Wisconsin said it was ready with two school buses of volunteers waiting to help search, if needed. The post said the 8-year-old is a student in the district.

Police say there is no cell phone service in the area. The Michigan State Police Mobile Command Center is working to improve the communications challenges.

Presque Isle Day Use is closed until further notice. Police are asking the public to stay clear of that area while they continue their search.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has 60,000 acres of old-growth forest, roaring waterfalls, Lake Superior shoreline, rivers, trails and ridges. The park’s incomparable vistas make Michigan’s largest state park a popular destination for camping, hiking, snowmobiling, fishing and more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tolland Accident
2 dead after head-on collision in Tolland, 7 and 9-year-old injured
i-84 West Hartford Highway Closure
New Britain man killed in crash on I-84 in West Hartford
Wolcott Police responding to deadly motorcycle accident
Wolcott Police respond to deadly motorcycle accident
FORECAST: A Brief Round Of Showers Overnight!
Technical Discussion: A Brief Round Of Showers Overnight!
One person is dead and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Longmeadow.
1 person dead, 3 others injured in crash on I-91 in Longmeadow

Latest News

A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
FORECAST: A Brief Round Of Showers Overnight!
Technical Discussion: A Brief Round Of Showers Overnight!
It was dangerous day on the roads with several crashes across Connecticut.
It was dangerous day on the roads with several crashes across Connecticut.
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Route 83 closed in Somers due to serious crash involving motorcycle