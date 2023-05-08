Contests
Shooting investigation leads to arrest of Manchester man

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A search warrant execution at a home in Manchester led to the arrest of a man on a number of charges.

Lorenzo Thornton, 28, of Hartford, was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on April 30.

Lorenzo Thornton was arrested in connection with a shooting in Manchester that happened on April 30.(Manchester police)

Manchester police said they executed the search warrant at the home on Seaman Circle on Sunday. Their information pointed to Thornton being at that location.

He was charged with criminal attempt at first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm.

After the warrant was executed, police said they also charged him with theft of a firearm, fifth-degree larceny, criminal possession of a firearm, and risk of injury to a minor.

They said the additional charges stemmed from officers finding an unsecured stolen firearm within the home, which was connected to Thornton.

Thornton was held on bonds that totaled $1 million for both cases. He was scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

Police said they expect to make additional arrests in connection with the April 30 shooting.

