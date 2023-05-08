State police investigate crash on I-91 ramp in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking into a crash that happened just off of I-91 in Wethersfield on Monday morning.

It happened along the exit 25 off ramp.

Channel 3 cameras recorded the vehicle involved facing the wrong way, south on I-91 north, with its doors open. The vehicle appeared to have some damage.

There’s no word on if the driver was headed the wrong way.

State and local police have yet to release any details about what happened.

