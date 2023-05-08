Contests
State police investigate crash on I-91 ramp in Wethersfield

State police are looking into a crash that happened just off of I-91 in Wethersfield on Monday morning.
By Roger Susanin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking into a crash that happened just off of I-91 in Wethersfield on Monday morning.

It happened along the exit 25 off ramp.

Channel 3 cameras recorded the vehicle involved facing the wrong way, south on I-91 north, with its doors open. The vehicle appeared to have some damage.

There’s no word on if the driver was headed the wrong way.

State and local police have yet to release any details about what happened.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

