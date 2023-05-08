Students in Killingly rally for mental health services

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Students have been speaking out and they’re getting what they need: mental health services at Killingly High School.

Despite opposition by the board of education, students didn’t give up.

They’ve rallied and Monday they held a sit in.

Eyewitness News spoke to students on why this is so important.

The pandemic was hard enough, and students have been traumatized by school shootings.

On Monday some students didn’t go to school today because there was another threat.

These are a few reasons why students feel mental health services are needed.

“Am I pleased we are taking this step? 100-percent definitely,” said Raigan Leveille, high school junior.

These Killingly students have spoken out and have created change.

When they learned their school board was fighting against having mental health services, they pushed harder.

Over the weekend they had a rally at Davis Park in Danielson, and Monday they gathered for a sit in at their gym.

“Having these resources in school will make it so much more accessible for people,” said Elizabeth Alves, high school senior.

But on April 26, amid lots of pressure the board changed its mind, and agreed to have community health resources provide services in the school this coming August.

It won’t cost the district anything. The services will be paid for by a parent’s insurance.

But what happens if a parent doesn’t have insurance? Students say they will also need a parent’s permission and that could be an issue for some kids.

“We are happy and that they are listening to us and to the extent that we need them to, because again for some kids the parents are the problem, and that may not be the situation for everyone but for some kids it is,” said Sharon Jankowski, high school junior.

There are many different providers. Not all require a parent’s permission.

Eyewitness News learned more details about a Killingly High School senior who died in a car crash earlier this month. The medical examiner ruled it a suicide.

