UConn men’s basketball team headed to White House later this month

UConn men's basketball team rally
By Rob Polansky
Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is headed to Washington DC.

The White House invited the 2023 NCAA Tournament national champions to the nation’s capital on Friday, May 26, a spokesperson confirmed to Channel 3.

The team will be joined by the Louisiana State University Tigers women’s basketball team, champions of the NCAA women’s tournament.

Two ceremonies will be held to honor both champions.

The UConn men’s basketball team won its 5th national championship last month. It defeated San Diego State 76-59.

The win put the team as tied for fourth with Duke and Indiana in terms of schools with the most national titles.

