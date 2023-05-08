Contests
UConn, NBA great Ray Allen earns his degree after almost 30 years

Ray Allen earned a Bachelor's Degree at the University of Connecticut. He participated in the 2023 commencement.(Jason Reider | UConn Men's Basketball)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Ray Allen left the University of Connecticut after three seasons to pursue a career in the NBA.

After nearly 30 years, 18 of which were spent earning a couple of championships and nearly a dozen All-Star nods in the NBA, the guard returned to Storrs where CBS Sports reported that he earned a Bachelor’s Degree.

Allen participated in the commencement ceremony on the Storrs campus for the Class of 2023.

“I started my college career in Sept. 1993 and due to a few distractions along the way, I have officially completed my degree,” Allen posted to his Instagram account. “I’m so thankful for everyone in my life that encouraged me, and inspired me to continue to pursue my degree. What a lovely day it was!”

Allen left UConn in 1996.

He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks and played for the Seattle SuperSonics, the Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat. He won NBA championships with the latter two teams.

He was selected as an NBA all-star 10 times.

Allen was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA in Sept. 2018.

