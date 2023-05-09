10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close

(WFSB) - Ten Christmas Tree Shops stores have been slated to close as the company looks to restructure amid a bankruptcy filing.

The business issued a statement on Monday that said it sought court permission to close the 10 underperforming stores.

It said many of the employees in those stores will be offered positions at other locations where there’s a geographical match. No other layoffs were considered.

“It will be business-as-usual while we work to complete our financial restructuring. Our customers will see no disruption in service or product quality, we will continue to honor all gift cards and our suppliers can expect timely payments.” said Christmas Tree Shops chairman Marc Salkovitz.

The store list included:

Falmouth, MA

Sagamore, MA

Spring Valley, NH

Downington, PA

Lancaster, PA

Potomac Mills, VA

Flint, MI

Watertown, NY

Kennesaw, GA

Pembroke Pines, FL

No Connecticut locations were on the list.

The state has stores in Manchester, Orange and Danbury.

Christmas Tree Shops filed its voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

“After careful consideration we determined that availing ourselves of the Chapter 11 process was the best way to address our burdensome liabilities,” Salkovitz said. “This is strictly a financial restructuring. Our operations are sound. By increasing our financial flexibility, we will be able to focus on continuing to delight our loyal customers with a wide selection of unique goods at affordable prices. We continue to believe that given its storied history and strong customer loyalty, CTS has tremendous potential, and we remain committed to the long-term success of the business.”

