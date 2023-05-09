2nd arrest made in connection with Manchester shooting

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester said they made a second arrest in connection with a shooting that happened on April 30.

They said they arrested 29-year-old Devon Bonds of East Hartford on Monday.

Devon Bonds was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Manchester on April 30. (Manchester police)

The shooting happened on Seaman Circle.

Police said they had an arrest warrant for Bonds.

“Throughout the week, investigators worked to develop information on a location for Bonds and discovered he was possibly in Middletown,” Manchester police said. “After locating a vehicle connected to him, investigators took Bonds into custody.”

Bonds has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm.

He was held on a $750,000 bond and given a court date of Tuesday.

“The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500,” Manchester police said.

Also on Monday, police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Lorenzo Thornton.

