‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Wolcott police arrested in Albany, NY

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, NY (WFSB) - A convicted felon described as “armed and dangerous” by Wolcott police was arrested in Albany, NY.

Temer Leary, 49, was taken into custody overnight without incident, according to Wolcott police Chief Ed Stephens.

Temer Leary, whom Wolcott police described as 'armed and dangerous,' was taken into custody in Albany, NY.(Wolcott police)

Leary was scheduled to be presented in Albany County Court on Tuesday morning for extradition proceedings back to Connecticut.

Wolcott police said they hold an active arrest warrant for him on charges of breach of peace, third-degree assault, unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree threatening, first-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, criminal possession of a firearm, and theft of a firearm.

The court set bond was $5 million.

Leary was said to be driving a 2020 white Chevy Silverado 1500 with Connecticut registration BA51794.

Wolcott police thought he might have been in the Lake George NY area.

