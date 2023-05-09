From Bed Bath & Beyond to Christmas Tree Shops: What to do if a store closes for good

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Several once-prominent retailers have filed or are planning to file for bankruptcy.

The Better Business Bureau of Connecticut put out a list of things customers can do in the wake of the filings by David’s Bridal, Bed Bath & Beyond and Christmas Tree Shops, Inc.

The Connecticut locations for David’s Bridal remained open.

Bed Bath & Beyond has locations in the state that have closed.

The closest Christmas Tree shop closure to the state is in Massachusetts.

“If you have not received goods or services you have already paid for, all may not be lost,” the BBB said.

It posted these tips to help customers:

Collect receipts, proofs of purchase, and other documents such as warranties and manuals. These materials can help customers prepare for a request for a resolution.

Check with the bank or credit card used to make the purchase(s) at the company. Customers may be able to dispute the transaction(s) due to failure to receive goods or services. Credit cards offer more consumer protections on purchases than debit cards, so the BBB said it’s generally better to shop with a credit card, particularly for big-ticket items.

Try to contact the company to complete the transaction or resolve the issue. Some companies will offer an email, website, or phone number to contact for more information. Also, look at the company’s website and social media presence for information. Check with BBB to see if it has information about the company, or search for the company on BBB.org

If the company has not filed for bankruptcy, the business is still obligated to fulfill your order for goods, services, or a refund. Closing a business doesn’t relieve the owner of that responsibility. While it can be time-consuming and expensive, a consumer may take the company to court.

For returns: If a customer has a warranty for an item you bought at the store, look into whether the manufacturer or the store issued the warranty. If the manufacturer issues the warranty, it will most likely honor it. When a company goes out of business, its warranties and services often die unless other agreements have been made.

If customers have unused gift cards for a closed business, bankruptcy filings will likely determine if and how they can be used or claimed. Read more on gift cards and bankruptcy

