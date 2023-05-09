Contests
Boozy Mountain Dew is now available in Connecticut

Hard Mountain Dew started popping up on store shelves in Connecticut on May 9.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is now the 14th state to be chosen to sell Hard Mountain Dew.

PepsiCo, Inc. said on Tuesday that the flavored malt beverage has already started to pop up in select stores across the state.

The company said the hard soda had a wildly successful launch in Feb. 2022.

It’s available in five flavors, including original Hard MTN Dew, Hard MTN Dew Baja Blast, Black Cherry, Watermelon, and Hard MTN Dew Livewire.

The beverage is sold in 24 oz. single cans and 12-pack 12 oz. can mix packs.

To find a spot where it’s sold in Connecticut, head to Mountain Dew’s website here.

