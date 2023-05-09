Drivers warned to be on the lookout for moose

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Drivers headed through Watertown were warned to be on the lookout for moose.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said a moose was spotted in the area of Routes 63 and 73 in Watertown, within five miles of Interstate 84 and Route 8.

“Though Connecticut’s moose population is small, about 100 individuals, moose can pose a serious threat to public safety if they wander onto roadways,” DEEP said in a news release. “During this time of year, young moose may be dispersing long distances in search of new areas to occupy, making them more of a public safety concern.”

DEEP urged drivers to be aware during this seasonal period of activity. They said to slow down and drive defensively should a large animal, such as a moose, be spotted on or by the road.

“Because moose are darker in color, stand much higher than deer, and are most active at dusk and dawn, observing reflective eye-shine from headlights is infrequent and, when struck, moose often end up impacting vehicle windshields,” DEEP said. “When checking the road for moose at night, look higher than you normally would for deer and reduce the speed of your vehicle.”

DEEP said data collected from other states indicated that a moose/car collision was 30 times more likely to result in a human fatality than a deer/car collision.

All moose, deer, and bear collisions with vehicles should be reported to local, state, or DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Officers. DEEP’s 24-hour dispatch center can be reached at 860-424-3333.

“Although usually wary of people, moose can feel threatened and become aggressive,” DEEP said. “They also may demonstrate unpredictable behavior if they wander into populated areas. Under no circumstances should moose be approached. Although moose may appear to be docile, they should be given the healthy respect that New England’s largest land mammal warrants.”

More information is on the DEEP website here: Moose (ct.gov).

“If you see a moose in close proximity to a major roadway such as I-91, I-84, or I-95, please report the sighting to DEEP Emergency Dispatch at 860-424-3333,” the agency said. “General moose sightings in other areas can be reported to DEEP’s online sighting report database.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.