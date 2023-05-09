Contests
East Hampton Town Council to discuss controversial budget cuts

Proposed cuts could impact local school funding by almost $800,000
The proposed cuts could impact local school funding by almost $800,000.
By Marcy Jones and Jay Kenney
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - After weeks of rising tension, East Hampton community members will meet Tuesday night to discuss controversial budget cuts.

The proposed cuts could impact local school funding by almost $800,000.

The last time the community met to discuss the budget cuts, residents packed the meeting. They were concerned about the proposal’s implications.

They passionately voiced their opinions and suggested a revised proposal be resubmitted for review.

The primary source of contention stemmed from the fear of losing educational resources.

Weeks ago, the East Hampton Board of Education asked for more funding to accommodate rising costs.

However, the town’s finance board responded by proposing $729,000 in cuts. The proposal would lay off at least five teachers, so class sizes would likely increase.

Another source of conflict was the proposal to reduce working hours for school psychologists.

The town said the proposed cuts were due to unfunded mandates and state and federal inflation.

The East Hampton Board of Finance said it was trying to maintain a low tax base for the town.

Residents argued that students’ education and mental health should take priority over financial matters.

The meeting was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at East Hampton Town Hall.

After weeks of rising tension, the East Hampton community will meet Tuesday to discuss controversial budget cuts.

