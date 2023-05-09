Gov. Lamont discusses proposed tax cuts as state budget vote approaches

(WFSB) - On Tuesday Governor Lamont discussed his plan to cut taxes at an event celebrating AAPI heritage month.

Lamont got a tour of one of the largest Asian markets in the state.

A Dong Supermarket in West Hartford is a family business.

“When I opened I had to experience, no income nothing,” said Phuong Tran, business owner.

More than 30 years later it’s a thriving business.

Lamont’s plan gives middle-class joint filers $600 a year, while middle class single filers would get $300.

“The simplest easiest way to make life more affordable is to give you a broad-based tax cut,” said Lamont.

Democrats have their own budget, which includes similar tax cuts but includes a little more spending and gives more money for higher education.

House republicans released their budget proposal last week. The house leader says, “Our plan includes and even expands upon the middle-class tax cut the Governor pitched, including a first ever state child tax deduction.

Their tax cuts would be retroactive to January of this year. The governor’s tax cuts would take effect January of next year.

All three budgets fall under the spending cap.

