Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Heroes honored for rescuing people from crash on the Gold Star Bridge

Heroes honored for actions during fiery bridge crash
By Hector Molina
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Heroes who rushed to save lives during a deadly tanker truck crash honoring were honored Monday night.

That crash happened less than three weeks ago on the Gold Star Bridge in New London.

Police Lt. Cornelius Rodgers and Brandon Bylo are being honored for rescuing two people from that crash.

Bravery and selflessness are the two words that have been said to describe Rodgers and Bylo for their acts of heroism on that day.

Video shows both of them help a man and woman who were trapped in the backseat of car escape from the wreck and flames that day.

Both individuals received a salute of respect and appreciation from New London Police Chief Brian Wright.

“Displayed extreme heroism, character and a relentless lifesaving commitment under enormous life changing conditions. Lt. Rodgers, Brandon Bylo, we salute you,” Wright said.

The event also honored Wallace Fauqet, the man who died in that crash, with a moment of silence.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tolland Accident
2 dead after head-on collision in Tolland, 7 and 9-year-old injured
i-84 West Hartford Highway Closure
New Britain man killed in crash on I-84 in West Hartford
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon times out how much longer the dry stretch of weather will last.
Technical Discussion: Briefly cooler, before trending much warmer!
A body was found at Mohegan Park in Norwich the afternoon of May 7. Police remained on the...
Police launch homicide investigation after body found in Norwich’s Mohegan Park
Wolcott Police responding to deadly motorcycle accident
Family member of American Idol winner dies in Wolcott motorcycle accident

Latest News

Police look for missing 6-year-old
Police look for missing 6-year-old from Bridgeport
Heroes honored for actions during fiery bridge crash
VIDEO: Heroes honored for actions during fiery bridge crash
Wolcott Police responding to deadly motorcycle accident
Family member of American Idol winner dies in Wolcott motorcycle accident
It's a beautiful night for a game at the Little League fields in Southington!
VIDEO: Nice weather for Little League games Monday night