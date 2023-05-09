Heroes honored for rescuing people from crash on the Gold Star Bridge

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Heroes who rushed to save lives during a deadly tanker truck crash honoring were honored Monday night.

That crash happened less than three weeks ago on the Gold Star Bridge in New London.

Police Lt. Cornelius Rodgers and Brandon Bylo are being honored for rescuing two people from that crash.

Bravery and selflessness are the two words that have been said to describe Rodgers and Bylo for their acts of heroism on that day.

Video shows both of them help a man and woman who were trapped in the backseat of car escape from the wreck and flames that day.

Both individuals received a salute of respect and appreciation from New London Police Chief Brian Wright.

“Displayed extreme heroism, character and a relentless lifesaving commitment under enormous life changing conditions. Lt. Rodgers, Brandon Bylo, we salute you,” Wright said.

The event also honored Wallace Fauqet, the man who died in that crash, with a moment of silence.

