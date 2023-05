TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - I-84 west in Tolland is shut down following a motorcycle accident.

According to the DOT, the crash happened shortly before 7:15 Tuesday evening.

The highway is shut down between Exits 68 and 67.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

State police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

