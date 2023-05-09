Officers hospitalized following response to East Hartford apartment fire

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fire at an apartment complex in East Hartford sent two police officers to the hospital on Monday morning.

The fire broke out at the complex at 50 Hillside St.

Residents in the complex said they continued to feel uneasy and unsafe afterward.

Police were originally responding to a welfare complaint on Monday. Once they arrived, however, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the apartment building.

Officers sprang into action and evacuated residents. They helped one evacuee who was in a wheelchair.

A resident told Channel 3 that it was the scariest moment of her life.

She said the fire alarm started going off and when she opened the door, she was hit with black smoke. She and her daughter escaped out of a window and sat outside for several hours.

Since she lives at the complex, she didn’t want to show her face on camera. However, she said she believed there were people living in the basement that may of caused the fire.

“I feel like it’s negligent and harmful to us,” she told Channel 3. “They think squatters may have been in the building probably smoking or using substances, lit something and left it unattended which caused all this damage here.”

Police said two police officers were released from the hospital after they were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire department was able to get the fire out and get all other residents to safety.

The resident Channel 3 spoke to said she was placed in a separate unit.

On Monday afternoon, she had a sign on her door from the town that told her she’d have to evacuate because the building was unsafe.

She said she had not heard from the town or the complex on if she’ll be able to move back inside her apartment.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Tuesday.

