Police believe crew out of South America is responsible for burglaries in some towns

AVON, CT (WFSB) - Police believe some of the money, jewelry and other valuables taken in home burglaries are in South America now.

Avon police said an international organized crime crew broke into seven homes in town. They are working with the FBI on this.

Authorities believe the group is based in Chile and criminals pose as tourists. They fly to America, rob a few houses in a certain town, and move on.

Homes in Avon, Simsbury and Farmington have been hit by this group.

“I live alone so it is nerve wracking,” said Nancy Grace of Avon.

Grace is leaving the Avon Big Y worried.

She was shocked when eyewitness news told her a South American organized crime group broke into seven houses in Avon recently.

“The bears are going into houses now we’ve got people from Chile breaking into our homes,” said Grace.

The crime crew is called the South American Theft Group. They steal cash and high-end items from homes all over the country.

Avon Lieutenant John Schmalberger said the crew has also been spotted in the Midwest and Florida.

“It is big business down there. Where these groups come into the US travel up come from Miami maybe, hit these houses for a day or two and keep on moving,” said Schmalberger. “We’ve had intelligence briefs from the FBI who are in Chile.”

Police said the crew targets homes with no one inside, entering through a sliding glass door or second floor window.

“Almost always there’s a bedroom pillowcase missing because that’s what they put all the stuff in,” Schmalberger said.

The FBI has a task force focused on the group.

Schmalberger believes the bureau’s Indianapolis office will use the Avon incidents in a broader investigation against the crew.

“All we can do is keep an eye out for each other and be as safe as we can,” Grace said.

There have also 13 cars stolen in Avon this year. The good news is police did find 12 of them.

They believe those were not committed by the organized crime crew, but potentially from juveniles.

