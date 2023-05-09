Police investigation underway at Brooklyn home

BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) – A police investigation is underway at a Brooklyn home on Tuesday.

State police said they are investigating “one or more injured” people at the residence.

Police are holding a press conference on the investigation. Watch it live below:

Troopers were requested to the scene around 9:37 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities did not specify which street the investigation is on. Police vehicles are seen near Tiffany Street.

The incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public, police said.

In February, three people were found dead at a home in the same neighborhood.

No further information was available.

