Police look for missing 6-year-old from Bridgeport

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old from Bridgeport.

State police say 6-year-old Luke Eberly is an endangered runaway and may be a passenger in a 2010 red Ford Flex.

The Ford has a CT registration AX44730.

There is no description of what he might be wearing.

He is described as a white male standing at 4′0″ and weighs 50 lbs. Police say Luke has brown eyes.

State police are asking anyone who might see him to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-7671.

