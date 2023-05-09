Contests
Police: Man sexually assaulted Yale student at gunpoint

(WVLT)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Yale student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint overnight, according to police.

Authorities said it happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Elm Street.

A graduate student was sleeping when they were woken up by an unknown man with a gun, Yale police said. The man was pointing a gun at the victim.

The man sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the residence, said police.

Authorities said the victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

“New Haven Police are investigating, and Yale Police have increased patrols in the area and are assisting the New Haven Police to identify the individual responsible,” said police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6316 or Yale police at 203-432-4400.

Information on safety resources for the Yale community can be found HERE.

