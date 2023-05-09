Portable cooking burner sparked Hamden apartment complex fire

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A portable cooking burner sparked a devastating apartment fire that displaced dozens of residents in Hamden.

It happened over the weekend.

No one was injured and everyone was able to get out safely, but some didn’t even realize how big the fire was.

“They woke up to banging on the doors, and just the fire, when they were walking down, they could see the fire,” a resident said.

The resident, who did not want to be identified, spent the day loading up a moving van with her family.

“So our son has asthma, so they’re obviously going to be doing construction so we don’t want him to be inhaling whatever is in the air from all the fire,” she said.

The two-alarm fire impacted 21 units, displacing 35 residents.

Officials said it was a portable electric cooking burner on a second-floor deck, which sparked the flames.

“According to state code, there’s not supposed to be any kind of cooking grills, cooking appliances on balconies at these kind of apartment complexes,” said Battalion Chief Jason Blyth with the Hamden Fire Department.

“It’s a small area, it’s a balcony, quite often you have a balcony above it. There is a lot of potential there. You’re supposed to keep a grill so many feet from your house anyway, even at home, so something like this doesn’t happen where you have just a regular grill fire and it turns into something like this,” Blyth added.

He said this fire is also a good reminder for residents to check their smoke alarms. While property management is responsible to make sure they’re provided in each unit, it’s up to the residents to change the batteries at least twice a year.

Blyth added working smoke detectors likely saved those living on the third floor.

Officials said the town along with the American Red Cross are assisting the families now without a home.

“I’m just sorry for the people who lost everything,” said Felix Lopez of Hamden. “It was terrible, terrible, heart breaking.”

That was a busy night for Hamden firefighters. Some just returned from a six-alarm fire in Meriden when this call came in.

Blyth said he’s proud of the work his crews did.

