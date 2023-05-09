Proposed Morea Road development sparks controversy

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A potential development in Farmington is sparking controversy for residents.

On Monday Farmington’s planning and zoning committee met to discuss a proposed housing development on a regulated section of wetlands on Morea Road.

Those who oppose this development have been fighting it for months, attending meetings, raising thousands of dollars, and doing everything they can to legally stop the development.

The developer, the Carrier Group, is seeking to build a 25-lot home cluster close to protected wetlands.

Neighbors are concerned that the wildlife and water supply in Scott Swamp would be negatively affected.

They claim the project was pushed through the wetland commission without proper notification of Bristol resident who live within 500 ft. of the proposed site.

They also claim there is a conflict of interest within the town.

A member of the Carrier family sits on the planning and zoning committee, though he did not attend Monday night’s meeting.

Neighbors say they still have a way to fight the project. If the committee approves it, there is a lawsuit in Hartford superior court that could get the application kicked back down to the wetlands commission.

“Anybody who’s interested in the environment clearly understands that the environment doesn’t have governmental boundaries,” said Mary Rydingsward a Farmington resident.

