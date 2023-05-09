Contests
State Rep. Williams was over legal limit in deadly Route 9 crash, report says

Rep. "Q" Williams was over legal limit at time of deadly crash
By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - A report on the death of State Representive Quentin “Q” Williams will indicate he was drunk when he died in a head-on crash, according to the House speaker.

Williams was hit by another car that was driving the wrong way on Route 9 in January. He was returning from the governor’s inauguration celebrations at the time of the crash.

State police report on death of Q Williams
State police report on death of Q Williams(WFSB)

The wrong way driver, who police identified as Kimede Mustafaj, also died. She had drugs and alcohol in her system.

Mustafaj caused the crash, authorities said.

In a statement, Speaker of the House Matt Ritter said: “I was notified by the commissioner of public safety that the report on Q Williams’ death would be coming out and that it would indicate that Rep. Williams was over the legal limit. It goes without saying everybody should follow the law -- but in no way does it diminish the way we feel about Q, or his legacy.”

