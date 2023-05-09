Contests
Serious crash closes road in Manchester

Police lights.
Police lights.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - What police described as a serious crash closed a road in Manchester late Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash happened in the area of 349 Wetherell St.

“The roadway is closed from Bidwell Street to Cougar Drive at this time,” Manchester police said. “Metro Traffic Services Reconstruction Team is responding and will be on-scene for an extended period of time.”

They advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

There’s no word on a cause or if anyone was hurt.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

