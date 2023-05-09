Contests
Starbucks unveils new summer cold brews

Starbucks summer menu features a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, a White Chocolate Macadamia...
Starbucks summer menu features a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, a White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew, Green Apron Blend coffee, and a Bumblebee Cake Pop.(Starbucks)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Starbucks introduced a couple of new cold brew flavors for its summer menu.

First, there’s a chocolate java mint Frappuccino.

Starbucks described it as reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream. It’s coffee, chocolate, and mint flavors with rich Frappuccino chips blended and topped with a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping.

Then, there’s the white chocolate macadamia cream cold brew.

The company said the beverage was inspired by the flavor of white chocolate macadamia nut cookies. It’s sweetened with macadamia syrup, topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

Both brews debuted on Tuesday.

Other items that debuted included the Starbucks Green Apron Blend package. It will be available year-round for $13.95 per 1lb. bag, and as a brewed hot coffee for a limited time.

Also new, a “Bumblebee Cake Pop,” for a limited time.

