1 dead after shooting at hospital in Virginia

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical...
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center North Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, WWBT reported.

Police were called to the hospital just after midnight Wednesday for reports of an active threat.

Officers quickly responded and found a man shot in the stairwell.

The victim died shortly after the shooting.

Police said a male suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The shooting happened after the two men got into a fight, according to authorities.

Authorities confirmed that the two men were employed at the hospital.

Police say no patients at the hospital were involved in the shooting, and there is no active threat.

“It’s important not only for staff and patients here but for the greater community to understand the situation is no longer an active threat to the community,” Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

