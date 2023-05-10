Contests
I-84 west closed in Middlebury after 3-car crash with serious injuries

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - A three-vehicle crash closed a portion of Interstate 84 westbound in Middlebury on Wednesday morning.

State police say possible serious injuries have been reported.

The crash was reported to dispatchers around 7 a.m.

The State Department of Transportation reported that the closure was between exits 17 and 16.

State police say they cannot estimate the duration of the highway closure, and motorists should seek alternate routes.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

