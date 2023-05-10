5-month-long sex assault investigation leads to arrest of Newtown man

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Detectives arrested a man from Newtown in connection with a months-long sexual assault investigation.

Justin Walsh, 46, was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Newtown Police Department.

A warrant charged him with third-degree sexual assault.

Walsh was processed, charged, and transferred to Danbury Superior Court for an arraignment.

Police said Walsh’s arrest culminated from an exhaustive and tedious five-month-long investigation by detectives.

“Sexual assault investigations are notoriously difficult cases to investigate,” Newtown police said. “Victims of sexual assault are always treated with the utmost respect, privacy, and confidentiality, and if anyone feels they have been a victim of sexual assault, we encourage them to contact their local police department and report the the incident as soon as possible.”

No other details about the case were released.

