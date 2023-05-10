Contests
Abandoned building goes up in flames in North Windham

Firefighters responded to an abandoned building fire on Boston Post Road in North Windham the...
Firefighters responded to an abandoned building fire on Boston Post Road in North Windham the evening of May 9.(Jason / iWitness)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fully-engulfed abandoned building in North Windham on Tuesday.

They said they were called to Boston Post Road around 7 p.m.

“Upon arrival of the first North Windham officer found a two-story suspected abandoned and dilapidated residential structure with heavy wind-driven fire self-venting from multiple sides with extension throughout the structure and impingement to the single-story garage,” the North Windham Fire Department said. “Due to the heavy fire involvement of the structure with determined multiple hazards within command [it was] determined only defensive attack operations would take place.”

Firefighters said wind quickly pushed fire from the original structure to a nearby garage, which caused both structures to quickly become well-involved. It also led to the woods catching on fire in the back of the area. That led to a second alarm for additional departments and personnel.

“Crews placed multiple ground monitors/master streams in place and the fire was quickly knocked down and placed under control at 7:36 p.m.,” the fire department said.

They remained on scene for several hours afterward to ensure that it was completely. They cleared the scene around 11 p.m.

