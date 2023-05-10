Abandoned building goes up in flames in North Windham

NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fully-engulfed abandoned building in North Windham on Tuesday.

They said they were called to Boston Post Road around 7 p.m.

“Upon arrival of the first North Windham officer found a two-story suspected abandoned and dilapidated residential structure with heavy wind-driven fire self-venting from multiple sides with extension throughout the structure and impingement to the single-story garage,” the North Windham Fire Department said. “Due to the heavy fire involvement of the structure with determined multiple hazards within command [it was] determined only defensive attack operations would take place.”

Firefighters said wind quickly pushed fire from the original structure to a nearby garage, which caused both structures to quickly become well-involved. It also led to the woods catching on fire in the back of the area. That led to a second alarm for additional departments and personnel.

“Crews placed multiple ground monitors/master streams in place and the fire was quickly knocked down and placed under control at 7:36 p.m.,” the fire department said.

They remained on scene for several hours afterward to ensure that it was completely. They cleared the scene around 11 p.m.

