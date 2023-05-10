Contests
Channel 3 partners with Ikea for Military Appreciation Month event

Channel 3 partnered with Ikea in New Haven for a Military Appreciation Month event on May 10.
Channel 3 partnered with Ikea in New Haven for a Military Appreciation Month event on May 10.(WFSB)
By Marcy Jones
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - May is Military Appreciation Month.

Wednesday, Channel 3 teamed up with Ikea to salute current members and veterans.

“These veterans wanted to serve, they put their life on the line, and they should get a little recognition, you know?” said Elliott Hastings, who attended the event. “Some of them came back, you know, messed up, limbs missing etc. Some of them never came back. So, the ones that came back, you’d like to appreciate them, you know?”

Current military members and veterans were welcomed to Ikea in New Haven to enjoy more than just Swedish home furnishings.

“May is Military Appreciation Month and we wanted to take one day and amplify our recognition and appreciation for all members of the armed services, whether they’re currently enlisted or veterans,” said Jeff Zeitlin, loyalty manager Ikea New Haven.

Everyone with a military ID received a goody bag, coupons, a chance to spin the wheel of prizes, and a complimentary dessert.

Organizers called it a way to show appreciation for the enormous sacrifice the men and women had paid for the country’s freedom.

When the festivities ended, they hoped people remembered to keep the gratitude alive.

“Just saying ‘thank you’ again goes a long way,” said Dustin Harrison, outreach liaison, Sen. Richard Blumethal’s Office. “A lot of vets that I talk to on a regular basis, they don’t necessarily get the appreciation that they deserve. A lot of them don’t talk about what they did, so a nice ‘Thank you for your service. We appreciate you’ goes a long way.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

