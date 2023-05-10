CT’s COVID public health emergency set to end

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s COVID-19 public health emergency declaration is set to expire on Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont and state health officials planned a news conference on Wednesday to talk about the expiration.

It’s set for 11 a.m. at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The declaration was enacted by Lamont at the immediate onset of the pandemic on March 10, 2020 and was scheduled to expire on May 11, 2023, the same day that the federal public health emergency declaration was set to end.

Lamont said he will explain the impact that ending the federal and state declarations will have on certain services and programs that have been in place throughout the pandemic.

He said he will be joined by several public health officials, who will provide the latest information residents should know about COVID-19.

The World Health Organization also recently downgraded the pandemic and said it was no longer an emergency.

