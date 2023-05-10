Contests
Four state budget proposals are on the table

Four state budget proposals are on the table
By Susan Raff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Senate republicans unveiled their budget plan making this the fourth budget proposal on the table for lawmakers to vote on.

Lawmakers are slated to vote on a budget in less than a month.

Republicans say they are looking to provide the largest tax cut in history.

Back in February, Lamont said his plan had the largest tax cuts.

Senate and House Republicans want to make income tax cuts retroactive and put more money into education and a child tax credit.

To save money, they propose eliminating roughly 400 employee positions.

Senate Republicans also want to use some of the surplus.

As for legislation, there are still hundreds of bills that need to be voted.

One to allow early voting has passed the house. Connecticut voters would have 14 days before a general election.

There’s another bill that would make it easier to vote, no excuse absentee ballots.

“We have some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country,” said Democratic Senator Matt Blumenthal.

Republicans say if there are more ways to vote, cities and towns need more money.

“I think voters want more options, but they want it to go smoothly. Nobody wants things to go into chaos,” said Republican Representative Candelora.

The session ends on June 7.

