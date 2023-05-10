Lay’s potato chips recalled in CT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall of a limited number of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips.
The Food and Drug Administration said some of them may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips.
The recall only involves 146 bags of 13 oz. and 15 5/8 oz.
The FDA said it was the result of an investigation that followed a consumer complaint.
“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags,” the FDA posted to its website.
|Product description
|Size
|UPC
|Code Date & Manufacturing Code
|Lay’s Classic Party Size
Potato Chips
|13 oz.
(368.5 g)
|028400310413
|Must have both
Guaranteed Fresh
18 Jul 2023
766310622
And any one of these
Manufacturing Codes
105 04:55
105 04:56
105 04:57
105 04:58
105 04:59
105 05:00
105 05:01
105 05:02
|Lay’s Classic Mix and
Match Potato
Chips
|15 5/8 oz (442.9 g)
|0028400720151
|Must have both
Guaranteed Fresh
18 Jul 2023
766310618
And any one of these
Manufacturing Codes
105 04:55
105 04:56
105 04:57
105 04:58
105 04:59
105 05:00
105 05:01
105 05:02
The products were distributed to grocery, club and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, and consumers would have been able to purchase them as early as April 16, 2023.
No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes or variety packs were recalled.
“No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date,” the FDA said.
Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of its move to issue a recall.
Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).
