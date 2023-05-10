Contests
Lay’s potato chips recalled in CT

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall of a limited number of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips.

The Food and Drug Administration said some of them may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips.

Lay's Classic Potato Chips.
Lay's Classic Potato Chips.(FDA.gov / Frito-Lay)

The recall only involves 146 bags of 13 oz. and 15 5/8 oz.

The FDA said it was the result of an investigation that followed a consumer complaint.

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags,” the FDA posted to its website.

Product descriptionSizeUPCCode Date & Manufacturing Code
Lay’s Classic Party Size
Potato Chips		13 oz.
(368.5 g)		028400310413Must have both
Guaranteed Fresh 
18 Jul 2023
766310622

And any one of these 
Manufacturing Codes

105  04:55  
105  04:56  
105  04:57  
105  04:58 
105  04:59 
105  05:00
105  05:01 
105 05:02
Lay’s Classic Mix and
Match Potato
Chips		15 5/8 oz  (442.9 g)0028400720151Must have both
Guaranteed Fresh 
18 Jul 2023
766310618

And any one of these 
Manufacturing Codes

105  04:55  
105  04:56  
105  04:57  
105  04:58 
105  04:59 
105  05:00
105  05:01 
105 05:02

The products were distributed to grocery, club and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, and consumers would have been able to purchase them as early as April 16, 2023.

No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes or variety packs were recalled.

“No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date,” the FDA said.

Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of its move to issue a recall.

Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

