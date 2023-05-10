Man arrested following road rage incident in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after a road rage incident in Woodbridge.

Police said it happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

A fight on Route 69 near the New Haven city line was reported to Woodbridge, New Haven, and Connecticut State Police.

Police learned two drivers traveling south on Route 69 were involved in a road rage incident. Occupants of both vehicles were involved.

Both drivers stopped and a fight began, according to police.

Jaime Aponte, 43, of Waterbury, started swinging a baseball bat, police said. He hit two people and broke a car window.

Aponte then followed police orders and dropped the bat.

Woodbridge police said Aponte was charged with two counts of assault second-degree, risk of injury to a child, and criminal mischief second-degree.

Aponte was released on a $10,000 bond and is set to be arraigned in New Haven Superior Court on May 17.

“The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are possible,” police said.

