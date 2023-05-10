Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man arrested following road rage incident in Woodbridge

Jaime Aponte.
Jaime Aponte.(Woodbridge Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after a road rage incident in Woodbridge.

Police said it happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

A fight on Route 69 near the New Haven city line was reported to Woodbridge, New Haven, and Connecticut State Police.

Police learned two drivers traveling south on Route 69 were involved in a road rage incident. Occupants of both vehicles were involved.

Both drivers stopped and a fight began, according to police.

Jaime Aponte, 43, of Waterbury, started swinging a baseball bat, police said. He hit two people and broke a car window.

Aponte then followed police orders and dropped the bat.

Woodbridge police said Aponte was charged with two counts of assault second-degree, risk of injury to a child, and criminal mischief second-degree.

Aponte was released on a $10,000 bond and is set to be arraigned in New Haven Superior Court on May 17.

“The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are possible,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Tree Shops
10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday May 10. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: June-like warmth to end the week!
Starbucks summer menu features a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, a White Chocolate Macadamia...
Starbucks unveils new summer cold brews
Police investigation at a home in Brooklyn.
Man being evicted from Brooklyn home shot by state trooper
Temer Leary, whom Wolcott police described as 'armed and dangerous,' was taken into custody in...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by Wolcott police arrested in Albany, NY

Latest News

Firefighters responded to an abandoned building fire on Boston Post Road in North Windham the...
Abandoned building goes up in flames in North Windham
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income
Jay Gilbert Gauvin.
Man arrested for trying to break into Branford home
Bloomfield police.
Threat leads to evacuation, dismissal at a magnet school in Bloomfield