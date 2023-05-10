Man arrested for trying to break into Branford home

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he tried breaking into a Branford home.

Police said it happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday night on Pawson Road.

The homeowner called 911 to report a man who was trying to break into their home.

When officers arrived, they took Jay Gilbert Gauvin, 39, of Branford, into custody.

Police said Gauvin caused significant damage to the home.

“Gauvin was unknown to the homeowner who had a small child inside the residence,” Branford police said.

No one was injured.

Police said Gauvin was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Gauvin was charged with home invasion, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment first-degree, and criminal mischief first-degree. He is held on a $100,000 bond.

